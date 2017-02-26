Eagle Herald











Ruth Negga, Isabelle Huppert kick off the Oscars carpet

By LEANNE ITALIE
Associated Press

Ruth Negga, dripping in responsibly sourced rubies with a custom Valentino gown to match, accessorized with something extra Sunday on her first Oscar red carpet as a nominee - a blue ribbon in support of the ACLU.

The ribbon popped up on others walking the red carpet, including Lin Manual

She gave kudos to the civil rights group for helping the real "Loving" couple as they fought their way to legal marriage as a mixed-race couple. And Negga shouted out her home country, Ireland, poised in her red tiara and statement earrings.

Her gown was long-sleeved with a high lace collar in a bright red that can be tricky on red carpets. As for the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Negga planned to enjoy her moment: "My win is my nomination."

Negga's little ribbon popped up elsewhere on the red carpet, including the lapel of Lin-Manuel Miranda, who noted his tuxedo came from Yonkers, New York, the same shop where he got his high school prom tux in 1998.

A standout this awards season, "Elle" nominee Isabelle Huppert, shimmered in a blush-tone Armani Prive, her hair loose with diamond ear cuffs ideal punctuation marks. Does the French legend care about fashion? The dark lacquer on her nails popped against her belted gown with loose, romantic sleeves.

"Well it looks like I do pay a little bit of attention," she said. "I think all these things are rituals and you have to honor the rituals."

In Champagne: Felicity Jones, who wore a princess look that fell above the ankle.

Miranda, a song nominee, choked up a bit as she was serenaded by "Hamilton" cast members, including some Schuyler sisters.

"I hate you for making me cry before the Oscars have even started," he laughed, accompanied by his mom, Luz Towns-Miranda, who also donned the blue ACLU ribbon.

Little Sunny Pawar, the kid star of "Lion" who has been a source of great fun on the carpet this season, flashed a peace symbol and adjusted his bow tie on the carpet in a bite-size, black tuxedo, a huge smile on his face and trainers on his feet.

Hailee Steinfeld, a presenter, walked in a pleated back ruffle couture gown in a floral design with a long, sheer train, from Ralph & Russo. She's been a recent person-of-interest on red carpets. This time, her hair was up and she let her bare shoulders speak volumes.

Who slayed in trendy velvet? Presenter Taraji Henson, in off-shoulder deep blue by Alberta Ferretti and a diamond necklace perfect to show off her decolletage. She looked every bit the movie star with a high side slit. Her "Hidden Figures" co-star, Olivia Spencer, also went off the shoulder in a feathery lavender gown by Marchesa.

Ave Duvernay, the creator of the film "13th," wore high-neck, long-sleeved gray, pleats providing a bit of a bustle effect.

Chrissy Teigen joked with husband John Legend on the carpet, dressed in white Zuhair Murad Couture with gold embroidery and a dramatic cape. Another favorite carpet couple, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, chatted amiably - he in a Tom Ford tux and she in a slinky KaufmanFranco textured gown with a statement gold and silver collar adornment that lent the appearance of metallic fringe.

Associated Press reporter Nicole Evatt contributed to this report.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

