Eagle Herald











Feb 26, 10:55 PM EST

Iran's Farhadi, absent at Oscars, pleads for empathy in win

By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer

Multimedia
Oscars 2010 Red Carpet
Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
The Latest: 'City of Stars' wins best original song Oscar

Hollywood tour group gets surprise side trip to Oscar show

Partial list of winners for 89th Academy Awards

Socially relevant 'Zootopia' wins Oscar for best animation

Iran's Farhadi, absent at Oscars, pleads for empathy in win
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56
Multimedia
"Harry Potter" Quiz

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A political context larger than that of films themselves swept Iran's "The Salesman" into the limelight and effectively solidified its win in the best foreign language category at the Oscars on Sunday. Iranian astronaut Anousheh Ansari accepted the award on behalf of director Asghar Farhadi, who was absent from the ceremony in protest of Donald Trump's travel ban.

"I'm sorry I'm not with you tonight," Ansari read in a statement. "My absence is out of respect for the people of my country and those of other six nations who have been disrespected by the inhumane law that bans entry of immigrants to the U.S."

Firouz Naderi, a former NASA director, and an Iranian, stood beside Ansari as she read Farhadi's words.

It's the second Oscar for director Farhadi, and Iran, who previously won in the same category for "A Separation" in 2012, but the context surrounding this win is stunningly different.

Farhadi's film, about a couple performing Arthur Miller's "Death of a Salesman," was barely even in the conversation a few months ago, overshadowed by Maren Ade's popular German comedy "Toni Erdmann," but became a rallying cry for immigrant rights after President Donald Trump's seven country travel ban.

The ban not only led to Farhadi announcing that he would not attend the awards in protest of the ban, targeted toward predominantly Muslim countries, including Iran, but also to an unprecedented show of solidary between the six nominated directors in the foreign language category. Two days before the Oscars, the six directors issued a joint statement decrying the climate of "fanaticism" in the United States. They said that no matter who won, the award would be dedicated to people working to foster "unity and understanding."

"Dividing the world into 'us' and 'enemies' categories creates fear," Ansari continued in Farhadi's statement, which concluded with a passionate defense of the power of film to create empathy "between us and others, an empathy that we need today."

Backstage, Naderi said that Farhadi could have chosen any number of prominent Iranians to represent him at the Oscars, but that he chose two scientists who focus on space because, "if you go away from the earth and look back at the earth you don't see the borders and the lines."

"The Salesman" won over the early favorite, "Toni Erdmann," which in already in the early stages of development for an English language remake starring Jack Nicholson and Kristen Wii, Sweden's "A Man Called Ove," Denmark's "Land of Mine," and Australia's "Tanna."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.