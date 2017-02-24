Eagle Herald











Feb 24, 8:58 PM EST

Foreign film Oscar nominees decry 'climate of fascism' in US

By JAKE COYLE
AP Film Writer

Multimedia
Oscars 2010 Red Carpet
Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
Foreign film Oscar nominees decry 'climate of fascism' in US

Clooney uses Cesar award to warn about hate in age of Trump

Dance scenes in movies can be tricky, but sometimes magical

Correction: Oscars-Octavia Spencer story

How stars spend a month getting ready for Oscars' red carpet
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56
Multimedia
"Harry Potter" Quiz
Multimedia
Chile mine, key dates, miner profiles

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The six directors whose films are nominated for best foreign language film at the Oscars decried the "climate of fascism' in the U.S. and other countries, in a joint statement two days before the Academy Awards.

The statement, released Friday, was signed by Iran's Asghar Farhadi, Denmark's Martin Zandvliet, Sweden's Hannes Holm, Germany's Maren Ade and the two directors of Australia's "Tanna": Martin Butler and Bentley Dean. The directors blamed "leading politicians" for generating fear by "dividing us into genders, colors, religions and sexualities."

Farhadi, a previous Oscar winner, has said he would boycott Sunday's ceremony following President Donald Trump's travel ban of seven predominantly Muslim countries, including Iran.

The filmmakers said Friday that whoever wins the award, it will be dedicated to people working to "foster unity and understanding."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.