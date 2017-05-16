Eagle Herald











May 16, 11:54 AM EDT

Jimmy Kimmel set to return as host for 90th Oscars


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Despite his jokes that he'll never get asked back, Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the Oscars once more. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday said Kimmel will return for the 90th Oscars with producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd, the team behind this year's ceremony.

Ratings for the 89th Oscars this past February were the lowest since 2008 with 32.9 million viewers tuning in, even with the drama of the envelope gaffe in which Faye Dunaway, reading an incorrect card, announced "La La Land" as the best picture winner. The snafu was corrected on stage and "Moonlight" was given the award.

The 90th Oscars will be held on March 4, 2018 in Los Angeles and broadcast live on ABC.

