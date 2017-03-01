Eagle Herald











Mar 1, 3:24 PM EST

Academy apologizes for in memoriam mistake

AP Photo
AP Photo/Francois Mori

NEW YORK (AP) -- The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has apologized to the Australian movie producer it incorrectly showed during Sunday's Oscars in memoriam reel.

In a statement Wednesday, the film academy extended "our deepest apologies" to producer Jan Chapman, whose photo was mistakenly used in the tribute instead of Chapman's colleague and friend, the late Janet Patterson. Chapman had said she was "devastated" by the error.

Patterson, an Australian costume designer and four-time Oscar nominee ("The Piano," ''Bright Star"), passed away in October last year. Patterson and Chapman worked together on "The Piano."

The academy also updated the in memoriam reel on the website for the Oscars.

