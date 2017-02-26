Eagle Herald











Partial list of winners for 89th Academy Awards


Partial list of winners for the 89th annual Academy Awards presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight."

Supporting Actress: Viola Davis, "Fences."

Sound Mixing: "Hacksaw Ridge," Kevin O'Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace.

Sound Editing: "Arrival," Sylvain Bellemare.

Costume Design: Colleen Atwood, "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them."

Documentary Feature: "O.J.: Made in America," Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow.

Makeup and Hairstyling: "Suicide Squad," Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson.

