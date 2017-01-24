Eagle Herald











Comeback complete? Mel Gibson gets an Oscar nod

By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) -- Mel Gibson is having quite a week: On Friday, he became a father for the ninth time and on Tuesday he earned an unexpected Oscar nomination, capping what appears to be a remarkable comeback from Hollywood's version of Siberia.

"What could be more exciting than listening to the nominations being announced while holding my newborn son!" Gibson said in a statement after his "Hacksaw Ridge" earned six nominations Tuesday.

Gibson as little as five years ago was a pariah and fodder for late-night comedians after a series of rants and scandals prompted some of the industry's top players to say they wouldn't work with him.

His rehabilitation began in 2011 with the dark comedy "The Beaver," directed by and co-starring his longtime friend Jodie Foster.

