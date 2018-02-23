Eagle Herald











Blige, Day, Lafourcade, Common among Oscars music performers


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The original singers of the year's five Oscar-nominated songs will reprise their performances live on the Oscar stage.

Academy Awards producers said Friday that supporting actress nominee Mary J. Blige, Common, Andra Day, Gael Garcia Bernal, Miguel, Natalia Lafourcade, Keala Settle and Sufjan Stevens will perform during the March 4 ceremony.

Blige will sing "Mighty River" from "Mudbound," for which she is also nominated for supporting actress. Oscar-winner Common and Day will perform "Stand Up for Something" from "Marshall." Bernal, Miguel and Lafourcade will sing "Remember Me" from "Coco."

Settle is singing "The Greatest Showman" track "This is Me," and Stevens will perform "Mystery of Love" from "Call Me by Your Name."

