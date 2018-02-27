Eagle Herald











Feb 27, 8:04 AM EST

Sandra Bullock, Dave Chappelle, Rita Moreno join Oscar show


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Sandra Bullock, Dave Chappelle, Christopher Walken, Rita Moreno and Helen Mirren are among the latest slate of stars set to appear on the 90th Academy Awards.

Oscar telecast producers revealed another round of celebrity presenters on Tuesday, which also includes Jane Fonda, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong'o, Nicole Kidman, Jodie Foster, Ashley Judd and Eugenio Derbez.

Chadwick Boseman, Mark Hamill, Gal Gadot, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gina Rodriguez and Zendaya were previously announced as presenters.

Producers also said last week that all five Oscar-nominated songs will be performed live on the show by their original singers, including Mary J. Blige, Natalia Lafourcade, Andra Day and Common.

Jimmy Kimmel will host the show Sunday from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre.

