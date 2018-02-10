BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- Saturday night is Oscar night for the engineers and inventors who create things that help filmmakers keep audiences riveted.

Actor Patrick Stewart is hosting the film academy's Scientific and Technical Awards, an annual celebration of innovations that have advanced the art of filmmaking. The Sci-Tech Awards recognize hardware and software developments, from camera dollies to computer programs.

The inventions being recognized this year at an untelevised dinner ceremony at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel include a camera mount that makes aerial shots easier and software programs that instantly render animated characters in 3-D.

Three Oscar statuettes will be presented: Two to the creators of the Houdini system used across the industry to create visual effects, and a third honoring the career achievements of "Star Wars" and "Star Trek" visual effects pioneer Jonathan Erland.

---

