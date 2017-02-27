Eagle Herald











Feb 27, 10:57 AM EST

Steve Harvey to Beatty: 'I can help you get through this!'

AP Photo
AP Photo/John Locher

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- If Warren Beatty needs someone to talk to following Sunday night's epic award mix-up at Sunday night's Oscars, Steve Harvey is open ears.

While hosting the Miss Universe pageant in 2015, Harvey accidently named the wrong woman as the winner during the live broadcast. Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel mentioned Harvey's mistake after an apparent envelope mix-up led Beatty and co-presenter Faye Dunaway to hand out the best picture award to "La La Land" instead of the real winner, "Moonlight."

Harvey joked Monday on Twitter that he went to sleep early and asked if he missed anything. He later added : "Call me Warren Beatty. I can help you get through this!"

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.