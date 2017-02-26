Eagle Herald











Feb 26, 6:31 PM EST

The Latest: Jackie Chan brings panda toys to the Oscars


Multimedia
Oscars 2010 Red Carpet
Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
The Latest: Jackie Chan brings panda toys to the Oscars

Stars arrive at Oscars, where 'La La Land' could shine

Reaction to the death of actor Bill Paxton

Biopic about Turkey's president screened at birthday gala

Family representative says actor Bill Paxton has died
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Latest on the 89th Academy Awards (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Jackie Chan has brought some furry friends to walk with him on the Oscars red carpet.

The action star did red carpet interviews clutching two plush panda toys. He told The Associated Press that he is a panda ambassador and also owns two of the bears in China.

The bears are dressed in yellow jackets and silver boots with UNICEF name tags, while Chan is sporting more traditional formal attire. Chan says he takes the bears with him everywhere, snapping photos with them. He says he may sell them for the charity.

Chan was a recipient of an honorary Oscar last year.

---

2:40 p.m.

Celebrities have begun arriving on the red carpet in Hollywood ahead of the 89th Academy Awards.

Hundreds of people sitting in the fan bleachers shouted excitedly when actor Jerry O'Connell walked by.

Broadway star Cynthia Erivo is also among the first arrivals, her shock of white hair a beacon in the crowd.

The weather is slightly chilly and there's the possibility of sprinkles from gray clouds overhead.

-Amanda Lee Myers @AmandaLeeAP

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.