Haddish charms with creative announcement of Oscar nominees


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Tiffany Haddish got some love on Twitter for her fun-loving presentation of the Oscar nominees, including a few dance moves and a creative pronunciation or two.

Haddish, a huge hit in "Girls Trip," bantered her way through the proceedings, injecting some needed energy into the early morning affair and getting co-announcer Andy Serkis into the spirit. They both giggled their way through the announcements.

"Do you think they can install a steam shower in my house?" she said of one group of nominees. "I need one."

At another point, she quipped: "I gotta see this 'Dunkirk. Seems like a lotta people like it."

Haddish got the most attention for her work-in-progress attempts at pronouncing the name Daniel Kaluuya, a best actor nominee for "Get Out." She ended with "Kallelujah!" and then quipped: "He knows his name." One Twitter user commented that Haddish could mispronounce his name anytime.

The actress also had some thoughts about the documentary short subject category, which included titles like "Traffic Stop" and "Knife Skills": "All these titles make a woman from an urban area very uncomfortable," she quipped. "I'm just saying."

Approaching the final category - best picture - Haddish asked Serkis if he wanted to announce it. He said they both should. "What could possibly go wrong?

"You don't know me," she said, before launching into the names.

