A round up of reaction to the Oscar nominations announced Tuesday:

"The real answer in this profession is you celebrate by working. I'm going to have an extra chicken sausage for breakfast. That will be my indulgence for the day." - "The Shape of Water" director Guillermo del Toro on how he will celebrate the film's leading 13 nominations, in an Associated Press interview

"I am honored beyond measure by this nomination for a film I love, a film that stands in defense of press freedom, and inclusion of women's voices in the movement of history. Proud of the film, and all her filmmakers. Thank you from a full heart." - "The Post" best actress nominee Meryl Streep, via email

"Oh man I was in my bed and my phone is ringing and blowing up. Anytime I see my publicist's name on my phone, I know something happened. So I answered the phone and she's yelling and screaming and I'm yelling and screaming. It's just so beautiful, yelling and screaming and about to cry." - "Mudbound" supporting actress and original song nominee Mary J. Blige.

"This nomination represents the great work of hundreds of people - from STX and our producers to Jessica Chastain and the entire cast and crew. I couldn't ask for a greater gang of people with whom to share this incredible honor." - "Molly's Game" best adapted screenplay nominee Aaron Sorkin, via email

"Films like 'The Shape of Water,' 'A Fantastic Woman,' 'Lady Bird,' and 'Call Me By Your Name' not only have complex, detailed, and moving portrayals, but prove that audiences and critics alike are hungry for stories which embrace diversity." - GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis, via email

"It's such great news for us and for Lebanon. It's been a very, very long and difficult road to get where we are. ... It says that in spite of all these things, there is a hope of reconciliation." - Best foreign language film nominee "The Insult" director Ziad Doueiri

"I got really emotional because everybody just poured their whole heart and soul into doing this film. I'm so happy for Greta and Saoirse and the whole movie." - "Lady Bird" best supporting actress nominee Laurie Metcalf to "Good Morning America"

"This nomination is for every single one of us who brought our hearts to this film. ... I am here because of the greatness of others. I stand on the shoulders of giants." - "The Shape of Water" best actress nominee Sally Hawkins, via email

"I'm so excited and thrilled by the nomination and for "The Shape of Water" team lead by Guillermo the Great. It is rare and humbling to be part of something so special." - supporting actor nominee Richard Jenkins, via email

"This is fantastic news! ... I am so thankful for Guillermo for his humanity and his artistic passion; he truly inspired all of us." - Best original score nominee Alexandre Desplat, for "The Shape of Water," via email

"It was a nice surprise this morning to hear of the nomination. This is a testament to and recognition of the work of all the people on this film." - "Blade Runner 2049" best cinematography nominee Roger Deakins, in a statement

"I couldn't be more surprised or thrilled that 'Mighty River' got a nomination. Working with Mary J. Blige and Taura Stinson is always a breeze. They are very talented. I am truly blessed." - Raphael Saadiq original song nominee, via email.

"We are thrilled and honored to be nominated for 'The Big Sick.' ... It was an incredibly unique challenge to take some of the most vulnerable, painful and beautiful moments from our life together and turn it into a movie." - Best original screenplay nominees Kumail Nanjiani and Emily Gordon, via email

"Thank you so much to The Academy for recognizing "This is Me" with a nomination! We are honored to be included in such great company with our fellow nominees. We share this nomination with the amazingly talented creative team behind this movie." - Original song nominees Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, via email

"At a time when women's voices are coming to the forefront, the story of a young girl using her voice for what she believes in is more relevant than ever. Recognizing stories like Parvana's helps point to the importance of women and girls being heard around the world." - Best animated feature film nominee "The Breadwinner" director Nora Twomey, via email

"I'm thrilled that our film has received seven nominations from the Academy, and that the beautiful work of our editor Jon Gregory, our composer Carter Burwell, my gentle brothers-in-arms Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell, and our fearless leader Frances McDormand, have all been recognized so wonderfully. I can't wait to celebrate with them all come March 4th." - "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" original screenplay nominee Martin McDonagh

"We are immensely proud of this work and grateful to the Academy for recognizing War for the Planet of the Apes with a nomination today. ... We've been really happy to see how audiences have been swept up by the emotional story of Caesar and his fellow ape characters." - Weta Digital senior visual effects supervisor Joe Letteri, in a statement

"I was just going through airport security when my phone started buzzing!! Thankfully they didn't stop me and I was able to celebrate!!! I thought they would arrest me for looking like a crazy man laughing and screaming!!!" - Carlos Saldanha, director of best animated feature nominee "Ferdinand," via email

"That such a tender film about the human condition is nominated for an Academy Award - my first film in nearly two decades, and in a year where so many exceptional women are being honored for their work behind-the-camera - humbles me. I am so proud to be representing Hungary in the Oscar race." - Ildiko Enyedi of the foreign language film nominee "On Body and Soul," in a statement

