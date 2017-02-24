Eagle Herald











Jodie Foster, Michael J. Fox call for unity at UTA rally

By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- While most celebrities are gearing up for Oscar events, Jodie Foster, Michael J. Fox and Keegan Michael Key are among those who gathered to speak Friday at a rally in support of immigrant rights.

Speaking to a crowd of about 1,200 onlookers outside of United Talent Agency headquarters in Beverly Hills, Foster said that while she has shied away from political activism in the past, "it's time to show up. It's time to engage."

The talent agency organized the nearly two-hour rally in lieu of an annual Oscars party.

The Oscar-nominated Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi also spoke via video from Tehran to praise the show of unity among the cinema community. Farhadi previously said he would boycott Sunday's ceremony as a result of President Donald Trump's Muslim travel ban.

