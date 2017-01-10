Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Black Diamond founder: Outdoor retail show should leave Utah

By BRADY McCOMBS
Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- A powerful outdoor recreation industry executive says the world's largest outdoor retail show should leave Utah after two decades because of what he calls an assault on public lands by the state's top political leaders.

Black Diamond Equipment founder Peter Metcalf's comments Tuesday come on the opening day of the Outdoor Retailer show.

It is expected to bring 22,000 people to Salt Lake City this week. The show twice-yearly show gives Utah an estimated $45 million in annual direct spending.

In a guest editorial for The Salt Lake Tribune, Metcalf sharply criticizes Gov. Gary Herbert and others for strategizing to reverse President Barack Obama's recent designation of the Bears Ears National Monument in southern Utah.

Herbert had no immediate comment.

The show is committed to Utah through at least 2018.

