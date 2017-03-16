Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 16, 6:04 AM EDT

Panther cub found dead in Florida of apparent vehicle strike


IMMOKALEE, Fla. (AP) -- Authorities say a Florida panther has been found dead from an apparent vehicle strike in southwest Florida.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports that the body of the 4-year-old female panther was found Tuesday on a rural road east of Immokalee. The remains were to undergo a necropsy.

A total of eight Florida panthers have been found dead in 2017, with six road fatalities.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but only about 230 remain in the wild.

