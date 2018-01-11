Eagle Herald











Jan 11, 9:09 PM EST

Patricia Hearst pic based on Toobin book canceled

AP Photo
AP Photo/Uncredited

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Twentieth Century Fox Film says it is canceling the studio's planned movie based on Jeffrey Toobin's Patricia Hearst book "American Heiress."

Toobin's non-fiction book chronicled the saga of Hearst's kidnapping by the Symbionese Liberation Army in 1974 and her eventual bank robbery conviction with the radical group.

The studio announced the decision late Thursday after Hearst earlier in the day issued a lengthy statement condemning the project and Toobin's book, which she described as victim blaming and an attempt to "rewrite history."

Fox representatives declined to comment on whether the decision to cancel production was related to Hearst's statement.

As of December, "Logan" director James Mangold had been set to helm the adaptation with Elle Fanning in talks to play Hearst.

Toobin did not immediately respond to request for comment.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.