Eagle Herald











Feb 3, 5:50 PM EST

AP Exclusive: Oswalt says heart condition, meds killed wife

By ANTHONY McCARTNEY
AP Entertainment Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/Matt Sayles

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Comedian and actor Patton Oswalt says coroner's officials have told him that his wife died last year from a combination of prescription medications and an undiagnosed heart condition.

Oswalt writes in a statement to The Associated Press that he and his wife Michelle McNamara did not know she had a condition that caused blockages in her arteries.

His statement released by a publicist says coroner's officials told him that the blockages, combined with her taking the medications Adderall, Xanax and the pain medication fentanyl, caused his wife's death in April 2016.

A coroner's official said Friday the cause of death was still listed as pending.

McNamara died April 21 in her sleep at age 46.

She founded the website True Crime Diary, which covers both breaking stories and cold cases.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.