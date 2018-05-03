Eagle Herald











May 3, 6:42 AM EDT

Paulina Porizkova, Ric Ocasek separate after 28 years


NEW YORK (AP) -- Super model Paulina Porizkova and rocker Ric Ocasek have separated after 28 years of marriage.

Porizkova announced on Instagram on Wednesday they have not been a couple "for the past year."

The pair first met while filming the music video for the Cars' song "Drive" in 1984 and were together last month when 74-year-old Ocasek was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio.

They have two children.

The 53-year-old actress says their family is "a well built car." But she says "as a bicycle, my husband and I no longer pedal in unison."

