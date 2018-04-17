Eagle Herald











Apr 17, 3:37 PM EDT

Pearl Jam aims to tap into youth movement with Montana show

By MATT VOLZ
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek

HELENA, Mont. (AP) -- One of the four cities in Pearl Jam's brief North American tour this summer will be tiny Missoula, Montana, the part-time home of bassist Jeff Ament.

The politically active band has dubbed the sold-out Aug. 13 concert "Rock2Vote" and plans to give a portion of its proceeds to four Montana organizations that support youth and Native American voting, land conservation and women's health.

Ament told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he's been inspired by the national youth movement led by survivors of the high school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

It's the third time the pioneering grunge rock band has played in Montana when Ament's childhood friend, U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, is up for election.

Pearl Jam also will play two shows each in Seattle, Chicago and Boston this summer.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.