PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) -- Olympic medalist figure skater Michelle Kwan and Rhode Island attorney and political activist Clay Pell are getting divorced.

Pell says in a statement issued Wednesday it's with "deep regret" the couple's four-year marriage is coming to an end.

Kwan is a five-time world figure skating champion and nine-time U.S. figure skating champion. She won Olympic medals in 1998 and 2002.

Pell is the grandson of Rhode Island's late Democratic U.S. Sen. Claiborne Pell. He ran unsuccessfully for governor in 2014.

Pell and Kwan married in Providence in 2013.

Pell says it's "a sad and difficult turn of events." He says he loves Kwan and wishes her the best as her life takes her in a new direction.

---

This story has been corrected to show Kwan was an Olympic medalist, not an Olympic gold medalist.