Apr 14, 3:44 AM EDT

Pence to open Asian trip amid tensions with North Korea

By KEN THOMAS
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Vice President Mike Pence is opening his trip to the Asia-Pacific region amid increasing tensions in North Korea over the regime's nuclear and missile programs.

Pence is set to arrive Sunday in South Korea as President Donald Trump vows that Kim Jong Un's government is a "problem" that will be "taken care of."

The vice president's 10-day trip comes as North Korea celebrates the 105th anniversary of the birth of national founder Kim Il Sung, which falls on Saturday. It's North Korea's most important holiday and a large-scale military parade is expected.

Tensions have been on the rise along the Korean Peninsula in recent weeks over concerns about North Korean aggression.

