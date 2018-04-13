LIMA, Peru (AP) -- The Latest on Vice President Mike Pence's trip to Latin America (all times local):

3:05 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence has arrived in Peru for a Latin American summit at which he's expected to push a tough line on Venezuela and point to the U.S. as an ideal trading partner in the region.

Pence is filling in for President Donald Trump at the Summit of the Americas in Lima after the president pulled out to focus on the U.S. response to an apparent chemical weapons attack in Syria.

The vice president is expected to urge Latin American leaders to maintain pressure on the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. He'll also discuss the influence of Chinese trade in the region.

Pence is expected to meet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the leaders of Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Peru.