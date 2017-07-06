Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Train car derails at Penn Station; no reports of injuries


NEW YORK (AP) -- One car of a train has derailed at New York's Penn Station, the nation's busiest train station.

Fire department officials say it happened Thursday night.

There are no reports of injuries.

The busy Northeast Corridor around Penn Station has been beset by problems in the last few months. Two derailments, a power failure, signal problems and other issues at Penn Station have pushed Amtrak to begin replacing aging tracks and other equipment and have caused numerous delays for commuters.

