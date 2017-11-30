Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Nov 30, 11:56 AM EST

US putting off planned ban on its use of cluster bombs

By ROBERT BURNS
AP National Security Writer

Interactive
Pentagon Travel System Hardly Used
Latest News
US putting off planned ban on its use of cluster bombs

Army members investigated for misbehavior during Trump trip

Pentagon: Retweet of call for Trump to resign was accidental
Related Multimedia
Compare the M4 and Other Rifles

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Pentagon is putting off indefinitely a planned 2019 ban on using certain cluster bombs, which release explosive sub-munitions, or bomblets, that can kill indiscriminately and pose hazards to civilians.

A 2010 international treaty outlaws the use of cluster bombs, but the U.S. is not a signatory to the treaty.

Under a policy set nine years ago by the George Bush administration, the U.S. by Jan. 1, 2019 was to end its use of cluster bombs except those that met a standard of failing to detonate 1 percent of the time or less. The standard is important because unexploded cluster munitions left on the battlefield pose a hazard to civilians.

The Pentagon says it cannot yet achieve the 1 percent standard but will keep trying.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.