Jan 31, 6:13 PM EST

Report: Military did not distort intelligence reports on IS

By DEB RIECHMANN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A Defense Department review concludes that senior leaders at the U.S. Central Command did not exaggerate the progress the U.S. was making in fighting Islamic State militants.

A U.S. official says the long-awaited Pentagon inspector general report was delivered to lawmakers on Tuesday.

The official says it does not provide evidence there were intentional efforts to distort intelligence analyses. The report provides recommendations to improve communication between intelligence analysts and their superiors at CENTCOM, which runs operations in the Middle East.

The official wasn't authorized to speak publicly about the report and demanded anonymity.

A House GOP task force reported last year that there were "persistent problems" in 2014 and 2015 with the command's analysis of U.S. efforts to train Iraqi forces and fight IS in Iraq and Syria.

