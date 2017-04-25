Eagle Herald











Apr 25, 11:26 PM EDT

Sondheim an honoree, Trump a target at annual PEN gala


NEW YORK (AP) -- Stephen Sondheim accepted an honorary prize and the Trump administration came under repeated criticism at the annual gala for PEN America, the literary and human rights organization.

Tuesday night's ceremony at the Museum of Natural History in Manhattan also included tributes to the women's marches held the day after Trump's inauguration and to the imprisoned Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov.

The PEN gala has traditionally focused on threats to free expression overseas, but virtually every speech Tuesday referred to Republican President Donald Trump, his attacks against the media and his proposal to eliminate the National Endowment for the Arts and National Endowment for the Humanities. Even a brief film screened at the start of the event, which raised a record $2 million for PEN, included a warning about Trump.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.