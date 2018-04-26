Eagle Herald











Apr 26, 10:59 AM EDT

3 student gun control activists to be honored by PEN


NEW YORK (AP) -- Two survivors of the Parkland school massacre in Florida and the twin sibling of a gun victim from Washington, D.C., will be honored at next month's PEN America gala.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students Cameron Kasky and Samantha Fuentes, and Washington, D.C., high school student Zion Kelly will be presented the PEN/Toni and James C. Goodale Freedom of Expression Courage Award. PEN, a literary and human rights organization, told The Associated Press on Thursday that the three students were being cited as representatives of "an inclusive group of young people" fighting for gun control.

The gala will be held May 22 in New York City. Others receiving awards include Stephen King, Simon & Schuster CEO Carolyn Reidy and imprisoned Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.