Trevor Noah, Jennifer Egan among PEN festival guests


NEW YORK (AP) -- Jennifer Egan, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Marlon James are among more than 150 artists and writers scheduled to appear at this year's PEN World Voices Festival, which has a theme of "Gender & Power."

Trevor Noah and Laurie Anderson also will be guest speakers during the weeklong event, to be held in New York City from May 1-7. Others announced Thursday include Pulitzer Prize winner Viet Thanh Nguyen, National Book Award finalist Emily St. John Mandel and the prize-winning memoir writer Vivian Gornick.

The PEN festival was co-founded by Salman Rushdie and was first held in 2005. Past attendees have included Nobel laureate Orhan Pamuk, E.L. Doctorow, Margaret Atwood and Zadie Smith.

