Eagle Herald











Apr 20, 11:45 AM EDT

'Infowars' host Jones says his on-air persona not a 'trick'


AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Right-wing radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has testified that he's sincere in his "Infowars" commentary but acknowledges he also uses satire and comedy on his show.

His testimony Wednesday in his child custody case stands in contrast to comments by his lawyer who last week argued that Jones is a performance artist whose true personality is nothing like his on-air persona.

The Austin American-Statesman reports (http://atxne.ws/2oOuQ2o ) that Jones discounted any suggestion that he's "playing a trick on the public" with his on-air persona.

He's scheduled to return to the stand Thursday. His ex-wife, Kelly Jones, is seeking sole or joint custody of their three children.

Jones says his shows, which are broadcast on radio, YouTube and other platforms, reach at least 70 million people a week.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.