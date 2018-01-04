Eagle Herald











'Jeopardy' host Trebek has surgery for blood clots on brain


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Longtime "Jeopardy" host Alex Trebek had surgery for blood clots on the brain, but assured fans he'd be back reading clues to contestants soon.

Trebek appeared in a video on the "Jeopardy" Facebook page Thursday to announce that he'd had the surgery during the show's holiday break.

Wearing a "Jeopardy" baseball cap and using the same tone he employs to explain difficult subjects on the show, Trebek says "I had a slight medical problem, subdural hematoma, blood clots on the brain caused by a fall I endured about two months ago."

"Surgery was performed," he continues, "after two days in the hospital I came home and started recovery. The prognosis is excellent, and I expect to be back in the studio taping more 'Jeopardy' programs very, very soon."

He gave no specific timetable for when he might return.

The 77-year-old Canadian has become an American institution in the decades since he started hosting "Jeopardy" in 1984, beloved for the way he calmly delivers tough trivia to the cognoscenti that make up the show's contestants.

