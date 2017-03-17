Eagle Herald











Mar 17, 12:37 PM EDT

Amanda Seyfried marries CBS sitcom star Thomas Sadoski


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Mom-to-be Amanda Seyfried has married fellow actor Thomas Sadoski in a low-key ceremony.

Sadoski delivered the news to "Late Late Show" host James Corden on Thursday's episode. Sadoski flashed a wedding ring at Corden and told him the pair eloped on Sunday.

He says they "just took off into the country with an officiant and just the two of us and we did our thing."

The 40-year-old Sadoski told Corden that the ceremony was "beautiful" and "everything that it should be."

The 31-year-old Seyfried hinted at the big news in an Instagram post before Sadoski's appearance, writing that he would be talking about "nice things" with Corden.

The "Les Miserables" and "Big Love" actress is expecting the couple's first child.

Sadoski currently stars in the CBS sitcom "Life in Pieces."

