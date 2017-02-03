Eagle Herald











Feb 3, 4:31 PM EST

Amber Valletta pens op-ed against EPA nominee Scott Pruitt


NEW YORK (AP) -- Oklahoman, model, actress, mother and Sierra Club ambassador Amber Valletta is "worried sick" about her home state's attorney general leading the Environmental Protection Agency and said as much in an op-ed piece released Friday on Glamour.com

The nomination of Scott Pruitt moved late Thursday to the full Senate. He could be confirmed as early as next week.

"Time and again, rather than work to protect ordinary Oklahomans, he has consistently defended fossil fuel corporations instead," Valletta wrote. "Scott Pruitt has spent his entire time in office attacking the EPA."

She added: "As a mom, though, I am worried sick about it. My fear is that we are losing sight of how much we depend on the EPA to protect not just our environment but the people who live in it."

Valletta has been an advocate for environmental awareness through her work with the Sierra Club.

---

Online:

Full text on Glamour.com: http://bit.ly/2l66uw6

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.