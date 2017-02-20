Eagle Herald











Feb 20, 1:12 PM EST

Jolie hopes family will come out 'stronger' after breakup

AP Photo
AP Photo/Heng Sinith

Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
Jolie hopes family will come out 'stronger' after breakup

'Moonlight' and 'The Americans' receive Writers Guild Awards

'Lego Batman' stays No. 1, conquers 'The Great Wall'

Hungarian film 'On Body and Soul' wins Golden Bear in Berlin

James Earl Jones, Donald Glover cast in 'Lion King' remake
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56

NEW YORK (AP) -- Angelina Jolie says that she and her family have been going through a "difficult time" since the breakup of her marriage to Brad Pitt, but added that hopefully they would come out "stronger for it."

The actress and filmmaker spoke briefly about her personal struggles during a recent interview with BBC World News. She has been promoting her new movie, "First They Killed My Father." It's set in Cambodia and based on the life of author and human rights activist Loung Ung, who was a child during the brutal Khmer Rouge regime of the 1970s. Jolie directed the film and co-wrote the screenplay with Loung.

Jolie, who has custody of her six children with Pitt, said that "we are and forever will be a family" and that having faith was how she was "coping."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.