Feb 15, 6:52 PM EST

Full statement from Aniston, Justin Theroux on separation


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux released the following statement Thursday through spokesman Stephen Huvane:

"In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship. Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else's fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another."

