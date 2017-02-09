Eagle Herald











Feb 9, 11:30 AM EST

Aretha is retiring: Singer plans 1 more album

AP Photo
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

NEW YORK (AP) -- At 74, the Queen of Soul has decided to take it a little easier.

Aretha Franklin is planning to retire this year, she told Detroit TV station WDIV Local 4, the city's NBC affiliate. The singer says she has one more album planned, with several tracks produced by Stevie Wonder, and will otherwise limit herself to "some select things" as she devotes more time to her grandchildren. She also says 2017 will be her "last year in concert."

On Thursday, a representative for Franklin confirmed her remarks made to WDIV.

Franklin, whose many hits include "Respect" and "Think," added that she did not want to do "just nothing." But she said that she is otherwise "very satisfied" with her career and is ready to step back.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.