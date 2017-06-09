Eagle Herald











Jun 9, 12:02 PM EDT

Detroit renames street after Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul


DETROIT (AP) -- Aretha Franklin's hometown of Detroit has named a street after her.

A section of Madison Street, between Brush and Witherell, was named Aretha Franklin Way for The Queen of Soul on Thursday. The area is at the heart of a performing arts district that includes the Detroit Opera House.

Franklin told a crowd gathered at the Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts that she knew she would "get weepy" by the honor.

The 75-year-old Franklin thanked the Detroit City Council for the honor, which she called magnificent. She went on to recall her youthful days skating at the Arcadia Ballroom and singing at the Flame Show Bar.

The street-naming launched four days of events for the inaugural Detroit Music Weekend, designed to showcase the city's artists.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.