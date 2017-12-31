Eagle Herald











Dec 31, 7:05 PM EST

Songs by Jay-Z, Harry Styles among Obama's favorites of 2017

AP Photo
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Latest News
Songs by Jay-Z, Harry Styles among Obama's favorites of 2017

AP FACT CHECK: Trump says 'Obamacare' is repealed. It isn't.
Interactive
Obama's 2011 State of the Union Address
Obama's 2010 State of the Union Address
Panorama of the State of the Union Address

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Jay-Z, Harry Styles, Kendrick Lamar, U2 and Chris Stapleton were just some of the artists responsible for Barack Obama's favorite songs of the year.

The former president shared an eclectic list of his favorite songs and books of 2017 Sunday on his Facebook page, including Jay-Z's "Family Feud" and Styles' "Sign of the Times." The 22-song list also singled out Lamar's "Humble," U2's "Ordinary Love (Extraordinary Mix)" and Stapleton's "Millionaire.

Obama writes that he wanted to continue the tradition he stared during his presidency of sharing his reading and playlists.

His books list includes "Grant," by Ron Chernow, "Exit West," by Moshin Hamid, "Anything is Possible," by Elizabeth Strout and Amy Goldstein's "Janesville: An American Story." Obama also gave a bonus shout-out to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's "Coach Wooden and Me."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.