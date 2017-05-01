NEW YORK (AP) -- Barbra Streisand says sexism cost her multiple Oscar nominations over the years.

Variety reports Streisand told director Robert Rodriguez during an interview Saturday at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York that "there were a lot of older people" who didn't want to see a woman director. She tells Rodriguez that even some female critics targeted her because of her gender.

Streisand's "Yentl" was nominated for five Academy Awards in 1984. Streisand received a Best Director nod, but the film missed out on a Best Picture nomination. She says the snub was to blame, in part, for her hiatus from directing until 1991's "The Prince of Tides." That movie earned a Best Picture nomination, but Streisand was left off the Best Director list.

Streisand says there aren't enough female directors in Hollywood.