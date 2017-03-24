Eagle Herald











Barry Manilow joins concert to help human rights groups

By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) -- Barry Manilow is adding his legendary voice to a concert series in New York City that raises money for human rights organizations.

The Grammy-winning singer of songs such as "Mandy," ''I Write the Songs" and "Looks Like We Made It" will appear at the next monthly "Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out!" on April 18 at The Town Hall. It also will be streamed live on Facebook.

Manilow will join other performers and presenters including Vanessa Williams, Michael Urie, Lisa Lampanelli, LaChanze and Andy Cohen.

Proceeds will benefit the NAACP, the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Southern Poverty Law Center, National Immigration Law Center and the Sierra Club Foundation. Tickets range from $30 to $250.

The monthly series, which started on Inauguration Day, is the brainchild of Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley. There have been two additional concerts in New York and Chicago.

---

Online:

http://thetownhall.org/event/concertforamerica

