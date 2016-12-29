Eagle Herald











Dec 29, 3:31 PM EST

Wife of 'Rogue One' star Ben Mendelsohn files for divorce


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Court records show actor Ben Mendelsohn's wife has filed for divorce from the "Rogue One " star.

Emma Forrest filed for divorce from the Emmy-winning actor in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the end of their four year marriage.

Forrest is seeking physical custody of their 3-year-old daughter.

The pair married in June 2012. Mendelsohn won an Emmy Award earlier this year for his role in Netflix's "Bloodline" series. He plays a high ranking officer responsible for completion of a super weapon in "Rogue One," which is in the first stand-alone film set in the "Star Wars" universe.

Forrest is a British-born journalist and author.

The filing was first reported Thursday by celebrity website TMZ.

