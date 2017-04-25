Eagle Herald











Apr 25, 11:34 AM EDT

Beyonce to fund scholarships for black women at 4 schools

AP Photo
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Beyonce is marking the anniversary of her album "Lemonade" by announcing scholarships for black women to attend selected colleges.

The singer announced that her Formation Scholars Award will go to a single black woman student at four schools. The schools are Boston's Berklee College of Music, New York's Parsons School of Design and two historically black colleges, Howard University in Washington, D.C. and Atlanta's Spelman College.

The announcement says the scholarships are aimed at encouraging and supporting women "who are unafraid to think outside the box and are bold, creative conscious and confident."

The scholarships will be good for the upcoming school year.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.