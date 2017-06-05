Eagle Herald











Jun 5, 1:16 PM EDT

Billy Joel postpones concert because of viral infection


NEW YORK (AP) -- Billy Joel is postponing his Tuesday night concert in New York City because of a viral infection.

His spokesperson said in a statement Monday that doctors are forcing the 68-year-old singer to postpone his concert at Madison Square Garden. Ticketholders for the Tuesday show will be able to see Joel at MSG on Dec. 20.

The statement reads: "Billy understands that this is an inconvenience for ticketholders and apologizes for re-scheduling on such short notice."

Joel has been performing shows at MSG once a month since 2014. In 2015 he set a record for most performances by a single artist at MSG.

Online: http://www.billyjoelmsg.com

