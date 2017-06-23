Eagle Herald











Jun 23, 8:00 AM EDT

Billy Joel returning to NY hometown to speak at graduation


HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) -- Fifty years after he finished short by one English class credit from graduating high school, Billy Joel is returning to his Long Island hometown to speak at this weekend's commencement ceremony.

Newsday reports (http://nwsdy.li/2tTNDc3 ) the 68-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will be among the speakers at Saturday morning's graduation for Hicksville High School's Class of 2017.

The six-time Grammy Award winner didn't graduate with the class of 1967 because he had fallen shy by one English credit. But he returned for the 1992 graduation ceremony and received his diploma, telling the audience, "I can finally pull myself out of this dead-end job I have and start working on a career with a real future."

Joel is in the midst of a tour.

