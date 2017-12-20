Eagle Herald











Dec 20, 10:39 AM EST

New York high school renames building after Billy Joel's mom


SYOSSET, N.Y. (AP) -- A building at the Long Island high school that Billy Joel helped save from closing has been renamed after the performer's mother.

Newsday reports the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer attended a ceremony Tuesday at the newly dedicated Rosalind Joel Conservatory for Music and Theatre, which houses the performing arts programs at the Long Island High School for the Arts' campus in Syosset (seye-AH'-siht).

Students performed for and chatted with Joel, whose mother died in 2014.

He says his mother encouraged his interest in music by paying for his piano lessons and taking him to shows when he was growing up.

The Long Island native pledged $1.5 million last year to help save the school, which had been facing closure because of decreasing enrollment and tuition revenue.

---

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.