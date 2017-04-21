Eagle Herald











Apr 21, 10:56 AM EDT

Bill Murray to join cellist for music and spoken word tour


NEW YORK (AP) -- Bill Murray is set to go on tour with a chamber music trio for a program of songs and literary readings.

The New York Times reports (http://nyti.ms/2p37tT6 ) the actor is pairing up with cellist Jan Vogler for the project titled "New Worlds." The highlights of the tour include songs from Van Morrison and "West Side Story" and readings from Mark Twain, Walt Whitman and Ernest Hemingway. Music includes the works of Gershwin, Bach and Schubert.

The program will premiere in the U.S. on July 20 at California's Festival Napa Valley. A recording of "New Worlds" is planned for release in August.

The Times reports the odd pairing for the tour stems from Murray and Vogler sitting across from each other on a flight from Berlin to New York in 2013.

