Oct 17, 11:04 AM EDT

Oops! Actor Bill Pullman accepts, then breaks film award


KINGSTON, N.Y. (AP) -- Bill Pullman is a bit of a klutz when it comes to holding onto a film award.

The "Independence Day" actor was the recipient of the Excellence in Acting Award at the Woodstock Film Festival last Saturday night in Kingston, in New York's Hudson Valley.

The Daily Freeman reports that after being handed the award, Pullman placed it on a shelf attached to the lectern on the stage. As Pullman began to speak, he jostled the lectern, causing the award to topple to the floor and break in two pieces.

After being handed the broken award, Pullman held a piece in each hand and said, "I've got two awards tonight!"

The local artisan who made the award later repaired it.

