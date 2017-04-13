Eagle Herald











Apr 13, 2:06 PM EDT

Shelton seeks dismissal of defamation case against In Touch


LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Lawyers for Blake Shelton and In Touch magazine have asked a judge to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed by the country music star over a magazine cover that declared he was headed to rehab.

The filing Thursday in a Los Angeles federal court does not include any details of a settlement.

It says both sides will pay their own costs of the litigation.

Lawyers for Shelton and In Touch and its parent company Bauer Publishing Co. did not immediately return telephone and emailed messages seeking comment.

Shelton sued the tabloid over a September 2015 cover story it published that declared "Rehab for Blake" and included several anecdotes of the singer's alleged drunken antics.

Shelton denied the incidents occurred.

He won an early court ruling that allowed the case to proceed.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.