Dec 1, 10:55 AM EST

Country star Shelton comforts mourning Massachusetts school


WARREN, Mass. (AP) -- One of country music's biggest stars is comforting a Massachusetts school mourning the deaths of three students.

Blake Shelton recorded a minute-long message that was included in a longer tribute video to the Quaboag (KWAY'-bog) Regional Middle/High School students who died in a Nov. 6 car crash in West Brookfield.

Shelton's brother died in a crash nearly three decades ago.

Shelton said in the message: "I can understand how you guys feel. It's the worst possible feeling. It's confusion. It's anger. It's just an overall brokenness that's just gonna take a lot of time to heal."

Shelton learned of the deaths through his mother, who grew up with the father of a member of Quaboag's school committee.

The crash took the lives of 14-year-old Jaclyn Desrosiers, 15-year-old Christian Congelos and the driver, 16-year-old Lena Noonan.

